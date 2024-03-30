Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/30/2024 – 21:48

A member of the MDB, the same party as Mayor Ricardo Nunes, who will seek re-election in the capital of São Paulo, Planning Minister Simone Tebet said she will support him even though the mayor has allied himself with former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Nunes is expected to face Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), who has the support of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and Tabata Amaral (PSB), from the same party as Vice President Geraldo Alckmin. In this way, the current mayor has been bringing together the voting intentions of right-wing and extreme-right voters, since Bolsonaro did not approve the entry of names from his political spectrum into the campaign.

Due to the closeness he has established with Lula since supporting him in the second round of the 2022 election, Tebet has already warned his party that he will not stand on Bolsonaro supporters' platforms, even if the MDB nominates politicians as vice president.

“So far, Ricardo Nunes has not given me any reason not to support him. Obviously we will see what his government platform is. But if he continues to defend democracy and the values ​​with which I share… What I refuse to do is get on a Bolsonarist platform. I will never be on the platform of a candidate who has agendas that represent a setback, on issues such as weapons, environmental deforestation, on the agenda of customs or against democracy”, stated Tebet.

The statement was made in an interview with the news channel CNN Brazil which aired on Saturday night, the 30th.

Asked if she will go up to Nunes' platform, even if the mayor receives Bolsonaro's support, Tebet signaled positively. “Bolsonaro is not there (laughs). We can go on different days,” she said.

The minister did not comment, however, on the mayor's presence at the demonstration called by Bolsonaro in February and which turned into an act of defense of the former president, who was being investigated for encouraging a coup d'état. On the occasion, Bolsonaro and his allies spoke about injustices and defended amnesty for those convicted of the January 8th vandalism in Brasília.

Despite this, Tebet classified Nunes as a Democrat. “I see Nunes as a democratic person. He’s a Democrat, probably different in some ways than I am,” she said.

MDB support for Lula in 2026

Tebet also said she hopes that her party will support Lula's re-election in 2026 – the MDB wants to nominate a vice-president for Lula – as a way of preventing the return of what she considers to be the extreme right to power.

“I have no doubt that the democratic forces will be with the strongest candidate to overturn this nefarious project. And, consequently, the only name that comes to mind, and for everything we are preparing for the country, to improve the economy, we strengthen President Lula's government. I see no other way than to support President Lula’s re-election if he is a candidate.”

And he continued to defend a new broad front, similar to the one set up by Lula in the second round of the 2022 election. “The project for power in Brazil involves the issue of guaranteeing the Democratic Rule of Law, democracy above all. So, this has to be above political will. It has to be the candidate who is capable of winning against the extreme right. And I'm talking about the far right, not the right. I myself am a center-right person in terms of economics and center-left in terms of customs,” he said.

End of re-election

In the interview with CNNTebet also said he was “totally in agreement” with the project to limit re-election and create five-year terms for the President of the Republic, under discussion in the Senate.

“One of the great cancers and evils is a four-year term. It's a short term. So, you earn and work the first year. In the second, there is a municipal election. In the third, you are already thinking about re-election. You just don't think about elections in the first year. Brazil will not move forward in this way”, stated the minister, who linked the issue to the turbulence of the 2022 election.

“If President Bolsonaro didn't have a chance to be a candidate for re-election, we wouldn't have this whole process. We would have an election with two other candidates. Maybe we wouldn't have a coup attempt in Brazil. A five-year term without reelection is fine,” he said.