Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) met this Monday, 11, in São Paulo with former president Michel Temer and party president, Baleia Rossi. The meeting served as a counterpoint to the dinner of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) with MDB leaders in Brasília.

“Emedebista leaders discuss the facts that show the strengthening of Tebet’s pre-candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic by the party”, informed the MDB’s press office. The three met at Temer’s office in São Paulo.

On Sunday, on Saturday at the Brazil Conference, in Boston (USA), Simone Tebet said that she feels prepared to lead the presidential candidacy organized by what she called the “democratic center”. Last week, MDB, PSDB, Cidadania and União Brasil closed an agreement to launch, on May 18, a single pre-candidacy for the Palácio do Planalto.

However, the MDB’s regional agreements are an obstacle to the national directorate’s plans to have its own candidacy for the presidency. The proximity of emedebistas with Lula in the Northeast, as evidenced once again by the dinner this Monday at Eunício Oliveira’s house, is the main obstacle. At least 13 regional directorates have already indicated that they can support PT in the first round of the October election.

Senator Renan Calheiros (AL), who will be attending the dinner with Lula, told Broadcast Político that the party cannot repeat what happened to Henrique Meirelles in the last presidential election. The former finance minister ran in 2018 for the MDB and received only 1.2% of the votes in the first round. “It will be a conversation with senators from various parties about the situation and elections,” said Renan. According to him, parliamentarians from the PT, MDB, Rede, PDT and PSD were invited.

Renan and other MDB politicians defend support for Lula in the first round. “I think that if there is no change in the photograph of the polls, we cannot repeat what happened with Meirelles, Marina and Alckmin, who had votes below 3% and made the congressional benches of their parties unfeasible,” said the former president of the Senate.

