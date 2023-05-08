After the commented “365 days”one of the most erotic movies on Netflix, simone susina embark on a new adventure with “Heaven in hell”, from the same creators of the aforementioned saga, although with an extra touch of romanticism. Of course, the plot is enhanced with sensual scenes that leave less to the imagination than might be expected. But what is it like to record these types of sequences? In an exclusive conversation for La República, the actor revealed the secret behind the scenes.

Simone Susinna explains how she shoots hot scenes

Although you think that shooting hot scenes for movies like “Heaven in hell” or “365 days” is very difficult due to the level of commitment they require, for Susinna, they are one of the easiest to film.

“When you have to shoot these kinds of scenes, as I always say, you have to find the right partner. (…) For my part, I have no problem shooting these types of scenes, because I feel very good about my body, being naked. The most important thing for me when shooting this film is that my partner feels comfortable. When you find this balance with your partner, you can do these kinds of scenes,” said the interpreter.

“These kinds of scenes are the safest to shoot, because you have a therapist with you. You have a lot of people you can talk to when you’re not feeling well. They make you feel safe and comfortable. (…) We’re professional actors, so we know how to shoot them”, he added.

Simone Susinna rose to fame with her time in Netflix's "365 days" saga.

What is “Heaven in Hell” about?

Olga and Maks lead very different lives, despite the 15-year age difference between them. Olga is a successful professional with a stable position and a grown daughter, while Maks is an attractive young man who enjoys life and is focused on the present.

At first glance, it may seem that these two worlds will never meet, however, fate decides to cross their paths…

