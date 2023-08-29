The love between the former castaway from the Island of the Famous and the pop star seems to have foundered

Over the past few hours the names of Simone Susinna and Anitta they returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? According to the latest rumors, it seems that the love between the former castaway of theIsland of the Famous and the pop star. Let’s find out all the details of this much talked about story together.

Love at the terminus between Simone Susinna and Anitta? A few months ago the former castaway de The Island of the Famousnon-actor of 365 days and the pop star had made it official relation through a series of shots that caused a lot of talk. Over the last few hours, however, a series of have not gone unnoticed in the eyes of the most attentive clues which would suggest the end of the story.

In detail, it seems that Simone and Anitta would have stopped following each other on their respective social pages. The site ‘Very Inutil People’ thought of giving some more explanations regarding this story, which also revealed the alleged reason which would lead to the end of the story between the former castaway and the pop star:

A scandal has broken out in Brazil these days. Long story short, Anita unfollowed Simone Susinna, deleted the photos together. She then said that she is single and has never mentioned being with anyone. The scandal is that a journalist released an alleged chat last May, where the plum manager would have asked the Brazilian manager to create a couple with Bruna Marquezine.

And, continuing with the revelation, ‘Very Useless People’ then added:

But Bruno was not available as he was already engaged to a singer. So Anita would be done with him because of these chats.

At the moment, those directly concerned have preferred to remain silent and not comment on this gossip much talked about.