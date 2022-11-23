Pasquale Scalamandrè was killed by his children, but the minor was acquitted by the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Genoa

The Court of Assizes of Appeal of Genoa has changed the penalties established for the death of Salvatore Scalamandrè. The younger son Simone Scalamandrè he was acquitted, while his older brother remains convicted. The two boys planned the death of their father who often used violence against their mother. The man passed away on 10 August 2020 in the house where the two boys lived in San Biagio, a suburb of Genoa.

THE judges of the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Genoapresided over by judge Annaleila Delo Preite, acquitted Simone Scalamandrè, the younger brother accused in the trial for the death of his father Pasquale Scalamandrè.

Always the same judges, on the occasion of the same sentence, confirmed, however, the sentence for his older brother Alessio Scalamandrè, who will have to serve 21 years in prison institution. Already in the first instance the different responsibilities of the two boys in the crime had been highlighted.

The prosecutor had actually asked for more than 20 years in prison for both brothers, on charges of voluntary homicide in competitionaggravated by the kinship bond. Simone had received a 14-year sentence for the “minimum contribution” in the criminal event.

Now Simone has even received full acquittal, even though the prosecutor has always requested that both boys be convicted with the same sentence. The judges ruled that he had no responsibility for the crime.

Simone Scalamandrè acquitted because he was not held responsible in any way for his father’s crime

Surely now the long phase of the appeal will begin and the case will arrive in Cassation, for a definitive sentence. The lawyer for the man’s family said that, according to the family members, “the two brothers killed their father together and for this they must both be sentenced to the punishment they deserve for a murder“.

Even the Defense has chosen the path of appeal, speaking instead of self-defense. The father was at their home to ask to drop the charges against him.