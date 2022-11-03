Little Simone has won his battle against leukemia and finally returns home, in the arms of his mother: the video

The small Simone back home. The photo, in the arms of her mother, while she rings the Bell of Relief, has warmed the heart of the web.

Credit: Home for Relief of Suffering – YouTube

A moving story, told by Foundation for the Relief of Suffering of San Giovanni Rotondo (Foggia). Simone is three and a half years old and he spent two years of his life within the walls of the hospital, hospitalized in the Oncological Pediatrics ward, while he was struggling to defeat leukemia.

He learned to walk, talk, play and smile with his family and those angels in white coats, who saved his life. And now, in the arms of his mother, he plays the Bell of Reliefready to go home and live a normal life as a child.

Credit: Home for Relief of Suffering – YouTube

Mom Alessandra she is grateful to the team that for years has taken care of her and her little Simone. She thanked everyone who gave her a second chance.

Simo mio, now your time has really come, now it’s time to live, discover the beauty of the world and take back that childhood stolen for too long. Dad and I will try to close our fears in a distant, distant place and we will fully breathe this new life, these new emotions.

Credit: Home for Relief of Suffering – YouTube

It was 2020, when that unpleasant diagnosis turned their lives upside down. She and her dad had just started life together and soon the fruit of their great love arrived. But overnight, they found themselves experiencing what initially seemed like a bad dream.

The hospital was their home and despite the loneliness of the pandemic, the tears turned in smiles, in songs, in memories of the first steps and of the new words of Simone. And now, thanks to those angels, the time has come to live and be happy. The time has come to go home, wrapped in the arms of his mom and her dad.