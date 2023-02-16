Porpoising was one of the central themes in 2022, to such an extent that it led the Federation to change the technical regulations for the upcoming season. The changes can be summed up as raising the outer edge of the bottom by 15 mm, raising the keel of the diffuser by 10 mm and strengthening the bottom itself, imposing more stringent flexibility tests. The goal was increase ground clearance in the most critical areasresponsible for breaking the aerodynamic flow under the bottom which triggers the well-known rebound phenomenon.

On the eve of the new World Cup there are conflicting opinions about whether porpoising will still be a recurring theme in 2023. Simone Resta, Haas technical director, preaches caution in this regard, however deeming less concern plausible in this regard: “It’s hard to say, because the season hasn’t started yet. I think it is it is reasonable to expect a less evident feature than last year, but there will probably still be something to consider. We will see it better in the first races. However, having reduced the ground effect with the change made to the background and also on the basis of the experience of what I learned last year, which perhaps has been improved this year, I think it is reasonable to expect less attention to the theme of porpoising quests ‘year”said Stay a FormulaPassion.

The experience gained in managing the phenomenon is both aerodynamic and mechanical in nature. The internal groups of springs and shock absorbers are in fact particularly important in controlling the height from the ground and in damping any rebounds. Simone Resta believes that the work on the mechanics is one of the important issues on the 2023 cars: “When we compare with cars from years past, we see cars that presumably have reduced suspension travel, ride closer to the ground and are fitted with tires with lower shoulder heights, therefore with a different vertical characteristic. I think it’s an important topic in relation to porpoising as wellso I think it’s a relevant issue for optimizing the behavior of the car”, concludes the technical director.