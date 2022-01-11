In the Haas who is preparing to start the 2022 season with important dreams of rebirth – after a year lived at the rear of the grid, without ever being able to enter the points – one of the central figures is obviously that of Simone Resta. The technical director of the American team, who left Ferrari at the beginning of 2021 to embark on the adventure in the team of Gunther Steiner, has crossed over the last few seasons all the teams powered by Maranello, from the Prancing Horse itself, to Alfa Romeo, to finish. right in the team based in Kannapolis. His F1 adventure, however, started from Faenza, with Minardi.

“I was lucky to start my career in the Minardi Formula 1 team, which was clearly the smallest team I can remember from my professional life. – Resta said during an interesting interview with the site The Race – so I know how to get by with few resources, few people and simplifying everything as much as possible to focus on priorities. It’s part of my DNA, I was born with Minardi“. These qualities are also fundamental in Haas. The Ferrari affiliated team, in fact, despite having a much larger structure than that of the ancient Minardi, is still the smallest on the grid.

“And then, from the last team on the grid, I moved on to the greatest team of all, Ferrari. So it was a pretty big change – added the engineer from Imola, continuing the story of his professional adventure in the Circus – I also worked at Sauber / Alfa Romeo. That I would say was somewhere in the middle between the two. So there are no surprises, nothing unexpected. It is simply a different operating point, but we are ready to work. It doesn’t mean it’s done, but we know what [dobbiamo fare]”concluded Resta.