Difficult season

Less than two months before the start of the first GP of the 2024 season, Haas has lost its technical director, Simone Resta. This indiscretion was confirmed by the Spanish journalist Albert Fabrega, who through a tweet published on the Twitter/X platform underlined how the immediate working future of the 53-year-old engineer from Faenza is still unknown.

The rift between the parties may have been sanctioned by a difference of opinion on the development of the car for the new season, after the flop of the 'B' version of the VF-23, introduced by the Kannapolis team in the final part of last season. The disappointing results of the updates brought by Haas – which on the indications of the American leaders had decided to follow the philosophy of Red Bull, but evidently without having managed to fully understand it – had generated strong discontent in the team, certified by the fiery words expressed at the end of the year by Nico Hulkenberg.

— Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) January 10, 2024

Ferrari and Sauber in his past

Resta had been with Haas since the start of the 2021 season and was among the architects of the American team's excellent start to the season in 2022. But then the situation, in terms of performances and results, decidedly worsened. Prior to the adventure with the team directed by Gunther Steiner, Resta had been appointed chief designer of the Ferrari team in 2014 by Sergio Marchionne.

In May 2018 there was the first farewell to Ferrari and the arrival at Sauber before the subsequent return to red starting from 1 August 2019. Then, at the end of 2020, the new separation from the Cavallino. Ferrari and Sauber – which will become the official Audi team from 2026 – could be, at least on paper, the most likely destinations for the working future of the 53-year-old from Faenza.