Simone Kleinsma is making a third season of her Omroep MAX music program Classics with Kleinsma . Loes Luca, Tineke Schouten, Gordon and Jon van Eerd, among others, are guests in the new series, the broadcaster announced on Monday.

It is not yet known when the season will air. The episodes will be filmed next month. People who want to attend can sign up.

In Classics with Kleinsma Simone Kleinsma discusses the, in their opinion, most beautiful small art songs in the Netherlands with a musical guest. The earlier seasons were well viewed on NPO 1. The first episodes of the first series attracted almost 900,000 viewers.

