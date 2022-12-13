Simone Ponzoni was only 19 years old, last December 5 he had fallen down the stairwell. He died after days of agony

Simone Ponzoni, the 19-year-old boy who fell down the stairwell of his apartment building in Padua last December 5, did not make it. His heart stopped forever.

For days, it stayed hospitalized, where doctors tried to do everything possible to save his life. Unfortunately it hasn’t never regained consciousness.

Simone Ponzoni lived in that building together with his father. That day he was alone, he had returned and had noticed don’t have the keys. So, she had knocked on some neighbor’s door, looking for help. Help that, according to news reports, she had not received.

Suddenly, the inhabitants of the condominium have heard a loud thud. When they went out to find out what had happened, they saw the 19-year-old on the ground in serious condition. He was fell two floorsin the stairwell.

Immediately the 118 health workers rushed to the scene and immediately transported him to the hospital. For days, the medical team did what they could, but the consequences the boy had reported were too serious. Finally came the sad epilogue. Her heart stopped forever at just 19 years old.

It is not yet clear what happened, no one witnessed the scene, only Simone could have told the dynamics of the fall. What is certain is that no file has been opened for his death.

Neighbors described him as an unsociable boy, very shy with relationships with other people and for this reason, he they knew little. They are shocked by what happened, one of them told the local newspapers that he returned to his home and saw the policemen. Then, he found out what had happened just before: