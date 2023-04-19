A few days ago, Simon Coccia and Stefania Pezzopane announced their separation through a note published on social media. During an interview, the former gieffino revealed the reasons for their breakup. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Simone Coccia Colaiuta and Stefania Pezzopane lived one love story lasted nine years. L’announcement of the separation came a few days ago through a post published on their respective Instagram profiles. After the former PD MP revealed what happened during ahosted to Sunday Inthe former gieffino also spoke on the matter.

Reached gods microphones of “Fanpage”, the man revealed that the reason of the breakup would be attributable to overwork from his ex-partner:

It’s over because she’s too busy with her job and we can’t see each other anymore. It was a situation that had lasted for more than a year and that led this relationship to die. There were no more moments to share, there was nothing left. When we realized that, we made a decision that we both think is right. […] There are phases in which there is a lot of work and moments in which there is little. If one has to get together with a woman to kiss each other goodnight once in a while, what kind of engagement is it? Two people who are together, find time to see each other. But with the work she does, it’s almost impossible. The time you devote to your profession has taken away from me. I don’t blame her, however.

According to his statements, his feelings they would have faded since they both didn’t have the time available to spend together. In light of this, they understood that it was the right time to tell each other Goodbye:

Love ended because of this thing, it ends when two people no longer see each other. When did I realize I wasn’t in love anymore? There is no beginning, love went to wane until we sat at the table and we thought it appropriate to part because there was no more time to devote to each other. At what moment did the decision to separate us come? A few days before we published that post that formalized our separation. We met in the same house and I raised the issue. If you can’t see each other even at night because you’re in two different places, what’s the point of still being together? She, as an intelligent person, agreed with me. There were no quarrels, we talked about it serenely until a decision was made that was good for both of us.

It’s not all. Simone Coccia also stated that Stefania Pezzopane would still be in love of him. These were hers words: