Over the past few hours the name of Simon Coccia returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. This time, however, sentimental matters have nothing to do with it and the reason is completely different. The former contestant of the Big Brother he would have become the protagonist of a social gesture that has not gone unnoticed. Let’s find out together what it is.

Rain of criticism for Simone Coccia. A few days ago the ex gieffino returned to being talked about for announcing that he was back together with Stephanie Pezzopane. In fact, the couple shared a shot accompanied by a short but significant caption:

When everything seems to end, it’s just a new beginning.

As already anticipated, in the course of the last few hours Simone Coccia has returned to being talked about for a social gesture which has certainly not gone unnoticed by the most attentive eyes. The indiscretion was launched by Alessandro Rosica who pointed out that the followers of the former gieffino on his Instagram page would have increased suddenly and exponentially.

This is what was revealed bygossip expert about:

They point out to me that Coccia has bought almost 500,000 Arab and Indian followers on Instagram in less than a week.

Also Amedeo Venza commented on the social gesture of the former competitor of the Big Brother with these words:

That is, he bought almost half a million followers, what a character this is… Before he had 30 thousand.

There are many who in these hours have addressed quite a few criticisms of Simon Coccia for the social gesture of which he remained the protagonist. At the moment, the person concerned has preferred to remain silent and has not exposed himself regarding the media fuss in which he has been involved in the last few hours.