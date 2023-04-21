New single life for Simone who also announced that she wants to go back to being a stripper.

The love story between Simone Coccia Colaiuta And Stephanie Pezzopane ended after 9 years. The former parliamentarian announced it and the news appeared like a bolt from the blue. The couple, he’s 39 years old, she’s 63, has been much criticized in the past precisely because of the age difference.

Stefania was a guest at Sunday In from Mara Venier to tell his story, including the beautiful love story with Simone. Instead, he entrusted her comment to the Corriere della Sera where he clarified the reasons that led to the breakup which was consensual.

“We sat down and made the decision. I posed the theme because work commitments ruined the relationship, I go out at 8 and come back at 18, she goes out at 7 and also comes back at midnight. Over time, the relationship weakens. For weeks they had met once, maybe twice, in the evening for half an hour. You are a municipal councilor in L’Aquila, you often go to Rome, you are part of the national executive of the Democratic Party, you participate in all the events” – said Simon.

Nine-year engagement: “They were 9 beautiful years engagement, very important for both. We couldn’t close by going our own way, in fact we continue to talk every day “.

Now that it’s over, Simone would apparently be thinking of going back to doing it stripper. “My body allows me. I had done it at the beginning of the relationship, even before the pandemic then Covid sent everything up in smoke ”.

In the meantime he works in show business and manages the soldier’s house: “I do evenings, work for companies and in my free time I manage the museum ‘The soldier’s house’, which I own, on the Great War: I have been a self-taught researcher for over 20 years and popularizer of Gabriele D’Annunzio’s exploits. I also have a license that allows me to search for memorabilia in the Veneto Region”.