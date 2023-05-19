Simone Coccia Colaiuta and Stefania Pezzopane they haven’t been together for a few weeks. The announcement came from those directly involved. “Simone and I are no longer together. We have matured this decision, because the great affection we have for each other, the respect and the special friendship are not enough to continue a project of life as a couple. We loved each other very much, with passion and with joy. Breaking patterns and prejudices” – wrote Stefania.

The news also received wide coverage in the broadcasts of Barbara D’Urso and Mara Venier. The two first gave Stefania and then Simone the opportunity to tell the reason for their breakup and future plans. They both said that after years together it seemed like everything had turned to friendship. Stephanie then for work he spends a lot of time away from home and so their paths diverged even if they remained on excellent terms.

And there could soon be great professional news for Simone. A few days ago she updated her fans by saying: “Service communication: my dear friends, I will have to be absent from all my social networks for future commitments”. Immediately the rumors spoke of a possible arrival at theIsland of the Famous. The same gossip expert Amedeo Venza had added: “Basically the fake shipwrecked story led him straight to the Island of the Famous. What a mess”. Instead, he himself thought of denying a possible landing in Honduras.

But in the meantime, there could also be a hot turn for him. Already in a previous interview he had announced that he could go back to being a stripper like he did years ago.

Today, however, rumors also speak of opening a profile Only Fans where he will post private photos and videos for his roster of subscribers and subscribers. Photos that we also imagine of a certain erotic rate.