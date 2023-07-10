Over the past few hours, Simone Coccia Colaiuta he became the protagonist of a sensational gesture towards Belen Rodriguez. Stefania Pezzopane’s ex-boyfriend commented negatively on the Argentine model’s departure from Mediaset. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Simone Coccia Colaiuta does not send word to Belen Rodríguez. In the last few hours the Mediaset schedules have been officially presented. following thestage exit by Belen Rodriguez from the networks of Pier Silvio Berlusconi, Simone Coccia Colaiuta has published a post on Instagram against the Argentine model.

In detail, Stefania Pezzopane’s ex boyfriend couldn’t help but comment on theGoodbye by Belen Rodriguez a Mediaset. These were the words issued by the person concerned against the showgirl:

Finally the great Pier Silvio Berlusconi has kicked out a person who had neither art nor part on television, the ex of Corona, Belen… how much I enjoy it.

Needless to say, the statements made by Simone Coccia have raised many controversy Network. In fact, numerous users have accused him of having gained popularity and visibility only thanks to the engagement with Stefania Pezzopane and hers participation to the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini.

Belen Rodriguez out of the Mediaset schedules

Belen Rodriguez said definitively Goodbye to Mediaset. On the occasion of the official presentation of the schedules, we did not see any trace of the famous presenter. However, to spread the news of her exit from the scene was herself. The Argentine model specified that there was no layoff but she herself wanted to take one break: