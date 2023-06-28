The USA Gymnastics team announced Wednesday that Simone Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist and 2016 Olympic champion, will return to compete. Gymnastics superstar plans to return at the US Classic on the outskirts of Chicago on August 5, in what will be their first event since the Tokyo Olympics, held in 2021.

Biles has taken these last two years off after the Olympic event in the Japanese capital, in which he announced his decision to withdraw from multiple events to focus on his mental health. Before that, in Tokyo he garnered a team silver medal. and a bronze medal on the balance beam, which tied her for Shannon Miller’s record for the most Olympic medals by an American gymnast. After her, she has hinted at her presence at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but only after a long break.

The 26-year-old gymnast has also become one of the strongest advocates for athletes to find space to protect their mental health after her stance in Japan brought the issue to the forefront of debate.

The US Classic is one of the biggest events on the annual US gymnastics calendar and often serves as a warm-up for the national championships, which this year will be held at the end of August in San Jose, California. Biles already used this championship as a comeback point in 2018 after a two-year hiatus after his medal record at the Rio de Janeiro games. Two hours were enough to show that she was still the reference in her sport, preparing the ground to prolong her great career, which included two other world championships in 2018 and 2019 and three other national titles.

One year after the Paris Games, Biles seems to be ready to return to competition. Although the domain that she showed before the break this time is not so guaranteed. In Chicago she will face off against Sunisa Lee, who won a gold medal in Tokyo and has sparked a massive surge in interest in college gymnastics in the United States.

