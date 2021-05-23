Two years after winning five golds at the 2019 World Cups, American gymnastics superstar Simone Biles made a spectacular return to competition this Saturday with a figure never seen before on an official stage. Two months before the Tokyo Olympics, Biles excelled with a double jump Yourchenko during the US Classic in Indianapolis (Indiana).

The maneuver, which consists of a somersault on the trampoline and a double jump backwards, has never been performed before in a women’s gymnastics competition. Biles, 24, jumped with such speed and power that he had to take a few steps back when he landed on the mat. It is one of the most difficult movements in gymnastics. It is named after the Soviet gymnast Natalia Yurchenko, and consists of the athlete reaching the horse with a back pirouette, then doing a double turn with her legs stretched out.

If Biles succeeds at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics this summer, the movement will get his name. The gymnast has practiced it for years and, although she knows it is dangerous, she has finally shown it in an official competition.

“I just thought about doing it like it was training,” explained the five-time Olympic gold medalist. “I said to myself: ‘don’t try to exaggerate anything’, because I have a tendency, as soon as I raise my hand, to dominate everything. I did it a bit, but at least I was still standing and it is a new jump ”.

Before achieving it in competition, the images of Biles completing the jump in training had already made vibrate in social networks. NBA superstar LeBron James (Lakers) had retweeted a video of Biles running the figure. “It’s nice to see all the support,” thanked Biles, who said she felt “confident” ahead of the United States championships from June 3-6.

Biles is emerging as a great Olympic favorite although this Saturday he did not have a perfect score. In addition to his step back when landing from the jump, he had a little problem in his floor routine and on the uneven bars. However, Biles won the entire contest with a score of 58,400, with Jordan Chiles (57,100) in second place and Kayla DiCello (56,100) in third. “I am happy to be racing again on a track with all the girls, especially after the long year and the rest time we have had,” Biles congratulated himself.

