Gymnast and four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles made her comeback in gymnastics on Saturday evening after a long absence. Biles competed in her first competition in two years in Chicago.

With success, because the gymnast dominated the all-around at the US Classic with a score of 59.1: five points more than number two Leann Wong.

In 2021, Biles withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics. She struggled with her mental health, she then indicated: “I am not only an athlete, but also a person.” Biles said he was suffering from the twistiesa designation used by gymnasts for a lack of physical orientation during exercise.

Afterwards, Biles said in an interview with New York Magazine that she should never have competed in the Games in Tokyo. She wasn’t ready after her revelation that she, too, had been a victim of Larry Nassar, former US Gymnastics team physician. Nassar was sentenced to life in prison in 2018 for sexually assaulting hundreds of gymnasts.

Biles is positive about her return. “It went really well. Everything fell into place.” The gymnast confirms that she wants to participate in the US national championships.

She does not want to look further ahead yet: “I especially want to enjoy how things went today.”

‘One conversation is not enough’

Biles is considered by many to be one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. She won four gold medals and one bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

After Biles withdrew from the Olympics two years ago, sports psychologist Yannick Balk stepped in NRC: “I do see a general trend that top athletes are more vulnerable in terms of mental health, both men and women. Athletes who say: mental injuries are just as important as physical injuries. And they also take time. You are not there with one conversation.”