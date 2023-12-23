The American Simone Biles who returned to the highest level of gymnastics in 2023 after two years of absence, won the Chicago US Classic and four gold medals (floor, balance beam, general competition and teams), and one silver in the World Gymnastics Championship held last October in Antwerp (Belgium).

It was a special year for the 26-year-old athlete: she reached 37 medals between the Olympic and World Games, she added the 23rd world title of her sporting career and the seventh consecutive title for women's teams.

The gymnastics legend returned to the ring after the nightmare he experienced in the Tokyo Olympics: suffered a mental block known as twistiesthe athlete lost the feeling of space in the air, a situation that led her to pause her career to focus on her mental health.

But her return lived up to her legend and made history: she became the first woman to achieve the most difficult jump in a world tournament, she performed a double jump Yurchenko which is classified as the most complicated in the female scoring code.

Her feat, which was renamed 'Biles II', scored 15,266 points. His total score in the world competition was 58.865, after evaluating all aspects of the jump.

