The athletes Simone Biles (Columbus, Ohio, 26 years old) and Jonathan Owens (Saint Louis, Missouri, 27 years old) have said “yes, I do” in a romantic and intimate ceremony held last Saturday in Texas. Social networks have been their faithful allies throughout the process: they announced their engagement 14 months ago and through them they have been recounting at all times how their courtship was evolving, until you publish the images of your wedding. “Officially, I am an Owens,” wrote the 26-year-old gymnast, along with the publication of six images of the link on her account, which accumulates 6.7 million followers.

Just 48 hours after the link, Biles has made a slight change to his social networks: on her Instagram name Simone Biles Owens already appears, just as in the biography of her profile she adds the user of her already husband together with an emoticon of a diamond ring. The same thing that Owens, 27, has done, who has not hesitated to share together with his more than 200,000 followers, images of the commitment: “My person, forever”.

For the occasion, the Olympic medalist has opted for a risky but original dress, made up of a skirt, neck halter and some heeled sandals. The athlete has also chosen a beige jacket suit, accompanied by a corsage to match Biles’s bouquet of white roses.

Their love story dates back to 2020. The couple met through an online dating application, something more than usual in recent years. From the first moment, as the protagonists have recounted, the connection was evident. Two years later, the Houston player from Texas decided to go one step further in their relationship and organized a marriage proposal. After enjoying Valentine’s Day together, Owens made a surprise proposal to her during a romantic sunset dinner on February 14. “The easiest yes of my life. I can’t wait to spend eternity with you. You are everything I dreamed! Let’s get married, ”wrote the athlete on her Instagram profile along with images of the request and the precious diamond ring that her partner gave her.

Exactly two months ago, Biles enjoyed her bachelorette party and traveled with her friends to a tropical destination, as she was in charge of spreading on her social networks, although the athlete has never revealed the place they traveled to. A week before her link, the Olympic medalist posted another image on her Instagram account with a marriage license: “It’s almost time to say ‘yes, I do.’

Biles is living a very sweet moment when it comes to the personal. Professionally, the last few years have not been easy for her. In the last Olympic Games held in Tokyo in 2021, he withdrew before starting the team final due to anxiety and pressure problems that ended up causing health problems, both physical and mental: “Mental health comes first, above any medal. In 2018, Biles announced that she had been the victim of sexual abuse by Larry Nassar, who between 1996 and 2014 served as the national medical coordinator for Gymnastics in the United States. The athlete herself has already admitted that part of the reason why she did not feel in a position to continue participating in Tokyo was due to the consequences of these abuses, but that she still wanted to try to compete.

A few weeks after withdrawing from the Olympic Games, the athlete had to sit before the US Senate commission to denounce the inaction of the sports authorities to prevent attacks on athletes that Larry Nassar committed for 20 years: “I have won 25 medals in World Cups , seven at the Olympics, and I am a survivor of sexual abuse. At all times, her partner and now her husband was accompanying her and supporting her in the process.