Simone Biles is back. The gymnastics superstar plans to return to competition at the US Classic near Chicago in early August. It will be the first event Biles will take part in since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Biles made headlines at the 2020 Games when she withdrew from several individual events to focus on her mental health after making a mistake in the team event that cost the US national team the gold, which finished second behind Russia. She returned to the platform only on the last day to take bronze on beam, her seventh career Olympic medal (after 4 golds and a bronze in Rio 2016). Biles will be joined at the US Classic by 2020 Olympic champion Sunisa Lee, American gold in the individual.