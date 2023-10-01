Just six seconds. She begins to run, pirouette with her back to the colt and spin. Two somersaults while he holds his legs completely horizontal. And he falls. And Simone Biles manages to be the first woman to execute a Yurchenko Double Pike in an international competition. He tried it in 2021, and rehearsed for the Tokyo Games, those from which he withdrew citing a mental health problem. The element, unusual even among men, will now be named after him: Biles II. Ten years ago that 16-year-old girl with braces who won his first world cup. Now, Biles is a physical wonder, a talented gymnast. Nothing can stop it, and no one can overshadow it. She provisionally placed first in the qualifying day of the Antwerp World Artistic Gymnastics Championship with 58.865 points. With turquoise in her outfit, the United States sought balance. She came out with ambition, and achieved it by finishing as leader with 171,395 points, with Great Britain (166,130) and Italy (162,230) behind.

The crowd gathered to watch the first part of the women’s qualification at the Antwerp Sportpaleis. Italy debuted with relaxed authority on vault with two double-twist Yurkenchos by Alice D’Amato and Arianna Belardelli, while the Netherlands took over the uneven bars with a varied routine by Naomi Visser, who scored a precious 14.166. The wait was long for Kazakhstan’s Darya Yassinskaya: her music was not ready for her floor routine and she was spinning around the mat. The audience, empathetic, cheered her. Simultaneously, on the slopes, the Italian Manila Esposito and Visser disputed the leadership of a tight all aroundand the Panamanian Helon Hillary delighted on vault and floor by being the first gymnast, besides Biles, to execute an element with the American’s name: Biles I.

But the roar came with the second subdivision: the United States and Simone Biles appeared triumphantly. The stadium roared, even when Biles was just warming up. The uneven bars welcomed the American. Without errors, she demonstrated precision on her least strong apparatus with a 14.4. But her partner Shilese Jones was unforgiving and she took first place from him with a 14.833. On the balance beams, Biles had no rival, and she performed elegantly and with astonishing poise to spontaneous applause from the audience. Her 14.566 placed her comfortably in first place, while Skye Blakely fell from the device in a stunt while leaving the bar. The United States had ambitiously jumped into the arena, which it shared with the gymnasts from Chinese Taipei.

And on the floor, Biles high-fived Jones before her routine. His luck was not needed in one of his star tests: he floated between acrobatics, reached a great height on his first diagonal and made it look easy to take first place with 14,633 points. But the icing on the cake was still missing. The most anticipated moment. Biles rehearsed the Yurchenko Double Pike, and the public went crazy. She achieved it, and made history. Due to the force of the jump she was slightly propelled backwards. But no one cared, and she scored an outrageous 15.266.

The day ended with Great Britain, the Republic of Korea and South Africa. Only the first was approaching the Americans, but Simone Biles was still the leader in three of the four devices and the all around. Biles is back. And not just to compete. Or win. Also to impress.

