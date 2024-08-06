Last weekend the final competitions of many disciplines in the Olympic Games were held, including the artistic gymnastics.

Simone Biles She was the most anticipated athlete of these events and was able to win three gold medals and one silver, however, in the static bar competition she was unable to maintain her balance and fell, which prevented her from winning the gold.

However, in this competition, in floor balance, it was a Latin American who won the gold medal, Rebecca Andrade, who was on the podium accompanied by Americans Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles.

Upon receiving the medals, the two Americans had an emotional gesture with the Brazilian gymnast, because approaching the podium she was greeted with a bow.

“She’s a queen. That’s why we did it. It’s exciting to watch her,” Biles said at the press conference.

She also said that it is completely incredible to see her in action and that it is impossible to say so many good things about her.

Even more incredible is what the Brazilian gymnast has had to overcome, because despite several injuries she was able to reach the podium in Paris victorious and even beat the favorite in this discipline.

Andrade had to suffer three cruciate ligament tears, but they were not enough to raise the name of his country at these 2024 Olympic Games.

Who is Rebeca Andrade?

Rebeca Andrade was born in May 1999 in Guarulhos, São Paulo. She grew up in a large family and began training in gymnastics at the age of four, encouraged by her aunt who worked at a gym in that town.

Her family had to make great sacrifices to allow Andrade the opportunities that were presented to her because she was so good at this sport, so they had to move to the capital in order to continue developing her career.

In 2012, Andrade began to stand out in youth competitions, winning his first championships, and then, in 2015, he entered more important competitions, however, suffered his first cruciate ligament injury, which kept her away from competitions for about two years.

Her representation of Brazil in the Olympic Games began in Tokyo 2020 and there she made history by becoming the first South American to climb the podium in the entire gymnastics competition. At that time she achieved the medal in the all-around and the gold medal in the jump modality, according to the ‘Dazn’ portal.

In Paris, she made history again because in the team challenge she won the bronze medal, the first for this country on the continent, followed by silver in the vault and all-around and gold on the floor, beating Simone Biles.

