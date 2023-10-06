The legend of gymnastics Simone Bilesback at the high level after a two-year break, achieved his 21st world title this Friday in Antwerp by winning the general competition, less than ten months before the Paris-2024 Games.

Already the team winner on Wednesday, the American gymnast achieved 58.399 points. The Brazilian Rebecca Andrade (56.766), who was defending the title, and another American, Shilese Jones (56.332), completed the podium.

Biles put on a performance worthy of her greatness, achieving the best score on three of the four devices. Only the uneven bars, which was never his favorite, escaped him. With two days of competition ahead, everything indicates that the American’s collection will increase, with four finals to play.

Biles is signing her dream comeback in the Belgian city of Antwerp, two years after the nightmare she experienced in the Tokyo Games, marked by the ‘twisties’ she suffered, brutal losses of references in space when the gymnast is in the air.

In the classification, the American icon added a new line to his legend, succeeding with an unprecedented jump of extreme difficulty that already bears his name. On Wednesday, she with her colleagues Shilese Jones, Leanne Wong, Skye Blakely and Joscelyn

Roberson, who was injured in the warm-up, Biles beat Brazil to win the team gold.

AFP

More sports news