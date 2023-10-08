Simone Biles and Rebeca Andrade hugged each other at the end of their routine, wishing each other luck before starting it. Two rivals, but companions. A head-to-head between the Brazilian star and the American legend. They faced each other for the first time at the 2016 Rio Games, and the two great gymnasts met again at the World Cup in Antwerp, which marked Biles’ return in style. The American won the gold medal on balance beam (14.800) and floor (14.633), and has added a total of five metals – four gold and one silver – in the championship. The two years of absence due to her mental health problems have not dented her level. On the contrary. Andrade, for her part, has achieved third place on beam (14,300) and second on floor (14,500). Gold on vault went to Jake Jarman (15.050), on parallel bars to Lukas Dauser (15.400) and on fixed beam to Daiki Hashimoto (15.233).

The last day of the World Cup landed with unknowns. The big surprise came when the world jumping champion, Artur Davtyan, turned too soon, landed forward—almost getting under the colt—and lost his chance for the podium. And although Khoi Young (silver with 14.849) debuted the jump with a very high bar and the Ukrainians Nazar Chepurnyi (bronze with 14.766) and Igor Radivilov fought for third place, Jake Jarman concentrated for an (almost) perfect jump and he hung the gold with a 15,050.

More information

But the tension grew on the balance beam. Shilese Jones—bronze in all around—, Zhan Qingying and Pauline Schaefer-Betz were falling. The judges were slow to announce the scores, and the speaker He asked in the audience if there were any Americans. Biles was next. The love for the world champion’s apparatus materialized in a great exercise with enormous difficulty (6.5). Three linked jumps when climbing the bar. Three 360 ​​degree turns. Very seriously, Biles made it seem that the 10-centimeter bar was the most stable. In just one minute and seven seconds she finished her routine. And when she left, she smiled and hugged her coach for her 14,800.

Andrade was still left. The Brazilian entered very wide, but she suffered a small stumble at the end of the bar. After an exercise in precision and power, she came out powerful on her landing. But she couldn’t beat Biles, nor could she beat Zhou Yaqin—silver with a 14,700—and she came in third (14,300). She was satisfied and smiling. Biles adjusted the collar of his jacket before going out to the podium, where they would meet again behind the floor.

In parallel there was no room for surprise. Lukas Dauser, 2022 world runner-up and Olympian in parallel, left no doubt: very few penalties and a great exercise. As he fell, he screamed, throwing his arms in the air, and celebrated the gold medal as the flag rose for his 15,400th. The silver went to Shi Cong (15,066) and the bronze to Kaito Sugimoto (15,000). The fixed bar was decided at the last moment: the victory went to Hashimoto (15.233), the silver to Tin Srbic (14.700) and the bronze to Su Weide (14.500).

And Biles and Andrade met again on the ground. The American exuded strength on the mat, with highly difficult exercises to the rhythm of applause. But, with its element Biles I, The power led her to take one foot off the mat when landing. As she finished, she wished Andrade luck. He had just scored a 14.633 with a thunderous 6.7 difficulty. A note that the Brazilian, full of dynamism and with the public and its empathy in her pocket, could not surpass. She scored, with the silver around her neck, a 14,500, while her compatriot Flavia Saraiva was third (13,966).

Biles listened to her country’s anthem with her hand on her heart. It was his 30th medal out of 33 finals played in world championships, with 23 titles in the championship. She stands out for her power. Her 142 centimeters of height become meters in her jumps, which draw a great shadow: that of the best gymnast in history. All eyes are on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. She finishes the World Cup, but she begins the countdown.

