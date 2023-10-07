The American competed in the general competition at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Antwerp and won her 21st overall title. Biles reaches 34 medals won in conjunction with the Olympic Games, an unprecedented number for any other figure in this sport.

Faster, taller and stronger. The Olympic motto could well be the definition of Simone Biles’ performance at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup. The American is sweeping Antwerp, in the same city where she won her first absolute title a decade ago. This is a state of form to boast of less than ten months before the Paris 2024 games.

“It’s like wine, it gets better with age.”says his trainer, the Frenchwoman Cecile Landi. At 26 years old, Biles won this Friday in the final of the complete competition, the considered queen event, with a total score of 58.399. The North American won three of the four exercises, including the floor exercise in which she suffered a slight stumble that she laughed herself off.

Biles snatched the crown defended by Brazilian Rebeca Andrade (56,766.), who last year, in the absence of the American, gave her country its first victory in this event. And Biles has just returned to competition after a two-year break.

The American Shilese Jones cleans the eyes of an excited Simone Biles on the podium of the all-around event at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup. On the left, the Brazilian Rebeca Andrade, winner of silver. Antwerp, Belgium, October 6, 2023. © Geert vanden Wijngaert / AP

It was after the Tokyo Olympics, held in 2021, when Biles stepped away from competition to focus on her mental health. In this quote, she, born in Columbus, Ohio, was a victim of the dreaded ‘twisties’, disorders that prevent her from feeling the references of space when she is in the air.

“It means everything to me… the fight, I have given everything to return to this place; to feel comfortable and confident enough to compete,” declared Biles, who showed eyes full of emotion on the podium.

Biles surpassed Vitali Shcherbo’s medal record

What happened this Friday was not only a sign of personal improvement for Biles, it also allowed her to ascend to a place on the gymnastics Olympus where only she now finds herself.

The one known as ‘Goat’, an acronym in English that defines her as the greatest in history, reached 34 medals between World Cups and the Olympic Games. He thus surpasses the mark of the legend Vitali Shcherbo, from Belarus, who added 33 medals.

The floor routine that gave Simone Biles a record-tying sixth world all-around title. 👑 She now holds the record for the most combined world and Olympic medals (34). pic.twitter.com/t7XqQUo2Us — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) October 6, 2023



“I am proud of the work I have put in to get to this point. I don’t think I’ll assimilate it, perhaps, until I retire and look back and see everything I’ve done,” she stated.

Biles had already won her first gold in this World Cup in Antwerp on Wednesday in the team event, where Brazil won silver and achieved its best result in the history of the event.

And the account may not stop there. Simone Biles is qualified for four more finals in the Belgian event. This gymnast’s ceiling is not yet visible.

With AFP and Reuters