The British actress of Indian origin Simone Ashley joins the cast of ‘F1’, la Formula 1 racing film starring Brad Pitt which is scheduled to premiere in June 2025.

The production company Apple TV, in charge of the project, announced this Tuesday in a message on X the participation of Simone Ashleyknown for her participation in the series ‘Bridgerton’ and ‘Sex Education’.

Details about the role of the actor are currently unknown. Simone Ashley will be developed in this film starring Brad Pitt, who plays Sonny Hayes, a former Formula 1 driver who returns to the sport with Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), his teammate, to try to take his team to the top of the competition.

Simone Ashley. Instagram photo

The cast also includes movie stars such as the Oscar-winning Javier BardemEmmy winner Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo.

Directed and produced by Joseph Kosinski, who worked on ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, The feature film will be released in theaters around the world starting June 25, 2025. from the hand of distributor Warner Bros.

The film, which is being made in collaboration with Formula 1is being shot during actual Grand Prix weekends.