Even if the person concerned has not clarified who Melissa is, several rumors say that she is his daughter from a previous relationship with a woman.

Simone Antolini he is one of the protagonists of the Isola dei Famosi together with his partner Alessandro Cecchi Paone. During the first episode, after winning the leader test, he had dedicated the victory to a little girl Melissa.

“I want to dedicate the triumph to this little one. Who is? She is a little girl, I love her very much and she loves me very much and therefore I dedicate all these to her, I think so much” – her words.

Source: web

Everyone therefore wondered who this little girl was since the castaway had not given many explanations. The weekly New clarified the matter.

“The one launched by the weekly Nuovo is true and absolutely incredible given that one didn’t have the slightest suspicion: Simone Antolini is a father! Yes, Alessandro Cecchi Paone’s boyfriend has already had the opportunity to enjoy the joys of fatherhood with a woman with whom he had a relationship about four years ago. And what’s this little girl’s name? Apparently her name is Melissa. This explains why Simone, when he won the leader test on the Isola dei Famosi, dedicated his victory to a little girl” – wrote the portal Television.

Even in episode Ilary Blasi he wanted to ask Simone who this little girl he mentioned was and the young man remained vague, however.

“This little girl is part of me, an integral part of my life. She is a form of my own person. Surely this experience taught me a lot. She taught me to understand the essential things for me and the child plays a very important role together with Alessandro. I would love to hear it and I ask the spirit of the island. The voice is a beautiful message. I miss her terribly and I love her. When we meet again we will always be together. Who is she? I’m not ready to reveal it yet. But I promise that soon I will talk about her and I will tell everything “ – he said.

In short, the person concerned has not yet wanted to better clarify who he is Melissa but the rumors speak for themselves.