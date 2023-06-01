“Simone Alessio, athlete of the GSVV.F. Fiamme Rosse, is still the number 1 in Taekwondo, category -80 kg”. The Federation writes it on Twitter. “After having conquered the world title in the -74 kg category in 2019, Alessio dominates in the -80 kg category, confirming and putting a seal on his primacy within the Olympic ranking – the Federation continues on its website -. A flawless journey for the young blue competing on the fields of the Crystal Hall in Baku, who regained the world title with unique concentration and determination: in the quarterfinals he beat the reigning world champion, the Korean Park Woo hyeo, and in the final he controlled and dominated the American Carl Alan Nickolas.

“The talent, dedication and commitment of the Italian athlete have led him to establish himself as one of the best athletes of his generation and a true point of reference for Italian and international taekwondo. His success at the World Championships in Baku represents a victory only for him, but also for the whole of Italy in Taekwondo. Simone can look to the future with confidence and continue to write his history in world taekwondo, with one eye on the Paris 2024 Games”.