The new year starts for 28-year-old Simone van Dijk where she loves most. In the middle of the forest. In her tractor tent. Without heating, a well-stocked pantry or a washing machine that cleans her woolen clothes within an hour. But with the rustling of forest animals and a clear sky full of stars when it freezes at night. “I want to reduce my life to its essence.”
Iris van den Boom
Latest update:
04-01-24, 18:52
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Simone #deliberately #lives #tunnel #tent #forest #39Everything #revolves #money #property39
Leave a Reply