How much do the dresses worn by Simona Ventura at her fairytale wedding cost?

Simona Ventura and Giovanni Terzi finally said “yes” a little over a week ago, crowning their dream of love after years of engagement. The spectacular wedding proposal broadcast live on TV at Dancing with the Stars. Their wedding, masterfully orchestrated by Enzo Miccio, was held at the Gran Hotel in Rimini.

For their big day, Ventura and Terzi chose the famous wedding planner who took care of every aspect of the ceremony. From the setting up of the luxurious location to the refined welcome kits given to the guests, every detail was designed to make the long reception unique.

Simona Ventura surprised everyone with her choices of wedding dresses, abandoning the classic princess models to show off modern and innovative looks. From a pre-wedding party in Milan, the presenter gave a taste of her designer bridal looks Atelier Emé. No tulle, sparkling bustiers or mini dresses, but an elegant white macramé lace suit with a single-breasted jacket and trousers decorated with transparent floral designs, handcrafted. The blazer for this outfit is available on the brand’s website at 690 euros, with the possibility of customization.

On the wedding day, Simona kept the traditional white, but with a touch of originality. To join Giovanni Terzi at the altar, she wore a bustier with a round neckline and transparent sleeves combined with cigarette pants in stretch crepe, with a central ironed pleat and a 120 cm long train that created a breathtaking train effect. This unconventional look is available on the Atelier Emé website at a price of 690 euros, customizable as desired.

There wedding party It was a memorable event, with Simona showing off another spectacular look, this time with a cape. This eagerly awaited dress is not yet available on the official website of the leading bridal brand.

The wedding of Simona Ventura and Giovanni Terzi it was a perfect mix of love, elegance and modernity. The clothes worn by the showgirl represent her way of walking in the world: irony and determination.

The same fashion atelier boasts another Italian VIP among its clients: to create her dream wedding dress, Diletta Leotta relied on the taste and expertise of Emè.