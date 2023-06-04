The presenter ended up at the center of gossip for a few words spent against her colleague: what happened

Over the past few hours the name of Simon Ventura has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? Following his participation in the TV Festival, the presenter has words against Barbara D’Urso that have certainly not gone unnoticed. Let’s find out together what she said.

Guest of the TV Festival, Simona Ventura spoke of Fabio Fazio’s farewell to Rai as well as his work experiences at Mediaset. We recall that the conductor has been in charge of Temptation Island And Selfiesas well as being a guest on broadcasts such as the Maurizio Costanzo Show And very true.

During the interview that the presenter gave at the TV Festival, someone took the opportunity and asked Simona Ventura, in an ironic way, why she has never been a guest on the programs of Barbara D’Urso. In this regard, the presenter replied with these words:

How come? That’s fine with me. I can tell you one thing, I’m never exclusive, I’ve never been. It’s the others.

Needless to say the words by Simona Ventura did not go unnoticed and were taken up by the main gossip newspapers. In fact, many have seen in the presenter’s speech a real dig launched against her colleague. At the moment Barbara D’Urso has remained silent and has decided not to respond to what was released by Simona Ventura. There are many who argue that good blood does not flow between the two conductors and there is a certainty dislike.

We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Carmelite will explain the words that Simona Ventura has released to TV Festival.