In the episode of Sunday In aired on October 29, Simona Ventura made a sensational gesture towards Mara Venier and Barbara D’Urso which would finally establish peace. But is it really like that? The presenter from Chivasso herself took care of revealing the truth regarding the matter.

For some years, Simona Ventura no longer looked at Mara Venier and with Barbara D’Urso relations had now cooled. Anyway, on October 29th, in the studio of Sunday Inthe presenter hugged her colleague, putting an end to the tensions.

A few hours later, Ventura showed herself together with Barbara D’Urso on the occasion of a photographic set. Therefore, it can be said that finally the peace it was done with both. She herself spoke on the matter microphones of “SuperGuidaTv”:

I am very happy, it is a moment of peace and I want peace with everyone. Also because there are such good things happening for us and such bad things around that it’s just not worth fighting with anyone.

Simona Ventura: participation in Dancing With the Stars

It’s not all. During theinterviewthe presenter from Chivasso also made some statements regarding her participation in Dancing with the Stars. For her, dance was a gift, a real gift innate gift:

My grandmother used to say: learn the art and put it aside. I danced a lot when I was a girl because my mother, being very shy, wanted me to socialize and enrolled me in any type of sport and dance. I had a classical dance school in front of my house in Chivasso, I started doing it from the age of 3 to 9, then I did modern dance. Then I stopped all this when I grew up, I did other things in life but it is a legacy of my memory that evidently came out.

As for yours career, Simona is at management Of Intercom Rai 2 and, over the last two years, he has supported Fabio Fazio at What's the weather like