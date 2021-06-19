Simona Ventura with his 1.7 million followers on Instagram he is one of the most followed television characters. A few days ago he decided to post a photo as soon as he woke up without makeup and with hair still to be fixed. A natural photo that was not much appreciated by his fans, as evidenced by the numerous negative comments below the photo. Many have thrown themselves against Ventura for her aesthetic retouches that according to many have transformed her face.

“Hello to all of you … today I try … as soon as I wake up, always with a smile” – had written Simona Ventura.

“Simona is back as before, you have always been beautiful you don’t need all this swelling” writes Fefy. “Honestly you were better off with your wrinkles before” comments the Ila. It’s still: “You have transformed”, “But why did you touch your face, you were beautiful, yes you would have aged like everyone else but with your face that is no longer there, I’m very sorry, we women sometimes make such silly mistakes …”, “You were so beautiful Simona, then you decided to transform yourself too with cosmetic surgery, you are all the same, you are afraid of getting old, you are plastic, without expression. W the great Virna Lisi, she was beautiful with her wrinkles… “. Obviously, in addition to the critical comments, there were also a lot of appreciation for Simona’s courage to show herself without problems as soon as she woke up naturally.

Almost surprisingly, she took sides in her defense Nicoletta Larini, girlfriend of Ventura’s ex-husband Stefano Bettarini what he said:

“But don’t you make yourselves laugh? But how dare you judge? Judge your sad lives and try to improve them… Haven’t you understood yet? We know that those who comment on things like you live with a perpetually acidic stomach and die of envy every day. Learn education, that never hurts. Respect those you don’t know “ – wrote the young model on social media.