“I have half my face blocked.” Simona Ventura hosted today's episode of Citofonare Rai 2 with half her face paralysed. The presenter, however, reassured everyone by explaining that it is a transitory condition and that she will soon return to the way she was before.

“You can also film me on American level, you should know that since yesterday I have had half my face blocked,” said Simona Ventura during the episode of Citofonare Rai 2, turning to the cameraman and saving him from the embarrassment of filming her face. Then, speaking to the public, she explained what happened: “It's nothing special, it's the cold. I'm taking care of myself.” On her social profiles she reassured fans: “It happens, the important thing is that it is absolutely transitory. Never give up”. Paola Perego, co-host and friend of hers, added live: “You're beautiful anyway.”

Guys it happens: the important thing is that it is absolutely transitory!! Never give up 🩷🩷 #interfonarerai2 pic.twitter.com/1qE3B3LoOY — Simona Ventura (@Simo_Ventura) April 7, 2024

Simona Ventura had already worried fans in the video published on her social profiles before the start of Citofonare Rai 2. The presenter had shown herself happily hopping around the dressing rooms and the most attentive had noticed something unusual in her face, not understanding why could not move a part of it. The person concerned provided clarification during the broadcast, reassuring all fans and beyond.