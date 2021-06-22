This morning the press conference of the Rai schedules for the year 2021-2022. Among the many news, confirmed the news of a new program in which the protagonists will be Simona Ventura and Paola Perego.

The new Sunday of Rai 2 seems to be “reserved” for a duo of presenters, friends even outside of television: Simone Ventura and Paola Perego.

Until recently everything was uncertain, rumors and assumptions were circulating, but he wasn’t sure if it actually confirmed a female-only program.

Something that had not yet been fully seen in the world of Italian television, instead now Simona Ventura and Paola Perego, both well-known hosts, will lead the new program together.

Meanwhile, in the press conference this morning, many of Rai’s “historic” programs were confirmed, among which check Sunday In of Mara Venier (which made headlines after the great emotion experienced live).

Simona Ventura and Paola Perego: talk show together?

Although today the press conference for the Rai schedules, the type of new program that will feature two historical presenters as protagonists is not yet defined.

It is rumored that the new program could be called Everything is done on Sunday and that it can have the mood of a real female talk show. Or rather, conducted by two women with different guests and a lot to say.

The new program by Paola Perego and Simona Ventura will be a very funny living room, at least in the intentions of these two great TV ladies

A program with two great presenters, two women, who will keep the audience company during Sunday lunchtime, could really be a success.

In addition, a talk show is certainly a right choice both for the time it is broadcast and for the type of format it seems to have. We will see if the ratings confirm this theory.

Meanwhile, also confirmed Stefano De Martino with THE first 60 years.

Lots of news in Rai… So, you just have to wait to see the channels Rai and be “surprised” by the various novelties.