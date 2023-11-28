On the occasion of an event organized by ‘Vanity Fair’, the presenter indulged in an outburst against the former dancer

Over the last few hours the name of Simona Ventura has returned to occupy ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? On the occasion of an event organized by ‘Vanity Fair’, the presenter indulged in an outburst against Heather Parisi. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Simona Ventura vs. Heather Parisi. As already mentioned, the presenter was the protagonist of an event organized by ‘Vanity Fair’. Here you were asked to give ratings to some of your colleagues and your words towards Heather Parisi did not go unnoticed.

This is what the presenter revealed about the former dancer:

Heather Parisi? No thanks either. Nothing, not even a shovel, if anything a shovel to the head. You also said things about Amici that it was all organised, I was also a judge like you and there is nothing organised.

Heather Parisi, the words against Friends of Maria De Filippi

In a recent interview Heather Parisi indulged in an outburst directed against him Friends of Maria De Filippi. In detail, the former dancer made strong statements from which Mediaset then distanced itself, also taking legal action. These were Heather Parisi’s words on the talent show produced and hosted by Maria De Filippi:

I didn’t know that in talent shows you had to recite a script. But I’m only capable of acting myself. So I was out of context, I didn’t know how to follow that script.

As already anticipated, following the words of theformer dancer Mediaset has decided to take legal action: