Simona Izzo and the “secret” kiss between Ricky Tognazzi and Enrica Bonaccorti

Simona Izzo reveals that kiss between her husband Ricky Tognazzi and Enrica Bonaccorti. Interviewed by Monica Setta on “Stories of women at the crossroads”, in the episode broadcast today Wednesday 31 January after midnight on RAI2, Izzo reveals a flirtation between Tognazzi and Bonaccorti. “It happened very little before Ricky and I got together,” says Izzo, “they tell me there was only one kiss but Ricky is a gentleman and he wouldn't tell me anything else.” And Bonaccorti, guest on the same episode, confirmed to the Sect: “I have a lot of affection for Ricky but the only woman in his life was and is Simona”.

