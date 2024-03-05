The sports tribunal CAS has reduced the suspension of tennis star Simona Halep from four years to nine months. The 32-year-old Romanian, a former world number 1, tested positive for the banned substance roxadustat at the US Open in September 2022. Irregularities were also found in her biological passport.
Sports editorial
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Simona #Halep39s #suspension #brought #Roland #Garros #Wimbledon #winner #play #tennis
Leave a Reply