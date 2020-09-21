Top seed Simona Halep claimed the title of the Italian Open Tennis tournament for the first time as Karolina Piliskova withdrew from the match in the final on Monday due to injury. Halep was leading 6–0, 2–1 when Piliskova decided to pull out. Piliskova also underwent treatment for lower back pain after winning Halep’s first set.

Hallep had earlier lost to Ilina Svitolina in the finals in 2017 and 2018. He has also raised his record to 10-0 since the start of tennis. However, she has won 14 consecutive matches since February. He did not participate in the US Open due to health reasons.

First title in Rome 🏆@Simona_Halep takes the title at the @InteBNLdItalia after defending champion Pliskova was forced to retire due to injury -> https://t.co/cQGqPzrRmE pic.twitter.com/ZH09rJMpDN – wta (@WTA) September 21, 2020

Halep defeated Muguruza in the semi-finals

Halep, the world’s number two player and top seed, reached the final on Sunday defeating Spain’s Garbine Muguruza 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in a three-set clash. Halep applied two s in this match, while Muguruza could not apply a single s. Halep easily won the first set, but in the second set she lost to Muguruza. Halep returned to the final in the ninety-nine set and confirmed his place in the final.