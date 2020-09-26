Romania’s tennis player and 2018 champion Simona Halep will begin their campaign against 70th-ranked Sara Soribes Tormo at the World Open in the French Open starting on Sunday. The player, who has been invincible for the last 14 matches, has practiced on ‘clay court’ for three months after two months of hard training for this Grand Slam to be played on clay court.He has expressed his intentions by winning two consecutive tournaments on clay court before posing a challenge at Grand Slam. The player, who stayed in his house at the time of lockdown due to Kovid-19, said, ‘I was very strict about my routine and I have worked very hard. I improved a lot physically. ‘

He said, ‘So I can run. I can feel fit in every match. My legs are strong, which boosts my confidence during the match. This player, ranked second in the world rankings, has been given top priority at Roland Garra as defending champion Ash Barty is not playing in the tournament. Hallep has won nine matches in a row following his postponement of the game due to the Kovid-19 pandemic. During this time he also won titles in Prague and Rome.