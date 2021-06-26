EFE Agency

Mexico city / 06.25.2021 23:28:06

Romanian Simona Halep, third best racket on the circuit, announced this Friday his loss from the Wimbledon tournament, where champion was crowned in 2019.

Halep, which also did not compete in Roland Garros, has not yet recovered from the injury in the calf that he suffered during the dispute of the tournament in Rome and that forced him to retire in the second round. Despite having trained these days at the facilities of the All England Club, the Romanian has finally communicated her withdrawal in the third Grand slam it’s from the season.

“It is with great sadness that I have to communicate my withdrawal from Wimbledon, since my calf injury has not fully recovered. I have given everything to be ready to play, especially because of the great memories of two years ago. I was excited for playing on these tracks again, “Halep said in a statement.

The news of Halep’s withdrawal comes just minutes before the final draw of the tournament.

GFR.