Keita he left to play the African Cup. Girlfriend Simona Guatieri follows him from afar. She and the children are temporarily in their home in Milan (and not in Cagliari since the player is not there). Simona herself recounts this period from a distance, in a Q&A on Instagram with the fans. A fan writes to her that her dream is to meet Keita and she, with a joke, agrees: “At this moment it is also my dream to meet him as he has been away for a few weeks and will be away from us for a while longer”. And on the wedding he reveals: “It will be a civil wedding. On Lake Como, in Cernobbio”. Among the many curiosities, the fans asked her about Keita’s reaction to the news that after Thiago they would become parents again: “He was expecting this because I had been telling him for days that I felt different, I took the test and told him we were waiting again! He was silent, he didn’t say anything”. Meanwhile, Thiago made specific requests to him: “He asked his father to bring him a shark and a horse from Cameroon. Not toys but real ones!”. Simona cheers from Milan but with a promise: “This year the cup will arrive in Senegal! In the final I really think I will come to Cameroon to be close to Keita and rejoice with him …”.