Simona Licani died in hospital, when she was about to be discharged: she was only 40 years old

Truly heartbreaking news has hit the small community of Sant’Omero, where unfortunately due to a suspected pulmonary embolism, Simona Licani he lost his life. She was only 40 years old and the doctors’ attempts to keep her alive were of no avail.

Despite the pain and heartbreak of the serious loss suffered, as per his wish, the family members after his heartbreaking death, therefore decided to give the consent to the donation of his organs. This gesture of his saved four lives.

According to information disclosed by some local media, only a few days ago Simona had a sudden illness and hence the desperate admission to the Sant’Omero hospital. She worked as a social-health worker and last year she decided to register at the address of nursingbecause he wanted to be able to help others.

After his hospitalization the doctors tried to do everything possible, in fact they had arranged his as well resignation. However, it is suddenly that his condition has changed aggravated drastically and for this reason they were no longer able to send her home, but instead admitted her urgently to the ward intensive care. Unfortunately, however, she never left there, due to suspicion pulmonary embolism.

The death of Simona Licani and the pain of her sudden passing

Simona He did not make it and just as she wished, her family gave consent to donate her organs, with the hope of being able to save other lives. On social media, there are many who have chosen to write a message of condolences for her, among these there is also that of Grandchildwho wrote in the post: