Tomorrow, Monday 20 December, the new format “Afternoon Cinque News” will be broadcast, with the conduct of Simona Branchetti, who will replace Barbara d’Urso, who is on break for the Christmas holidays. Lhe reporter from TG5 told the news he will bring to the program: “It is a great responsibility”, he confessed.

From tomorrow, Monday 20 December, the new “Afternoon Five News“. With Barbara d’Urso who greeted his audience by giving an appointment in January 2022 after the Christmas holidays, there is Simona Branchetti ready to debut at the wheel of Afternoon 5, with many Announcements important for the format historically conducted by D’Urso.

Probably Simona Branchetti, journalist of the TG5, was chosen to be able to give an imprint more oriented towards news and pure information a Afternoon 5, which lately has instead returned to the model of the past, telling gossip and talking about reality and television, for example with a large space dedicated to GF Vip.

Read also: Barbara D’urso humiliates Simona Ventura

There Branchetti she told herself in an interview, revealing that she was very excited about this adventure.

Simona Branchetti: ready to replace D’Urso?

Obviously it will be inevitable to start from the comparison with Barbara d’Urso. Simona Branchetti, in this regard, she confessed that she was very surprised when Mediaset informed her that she should have taken the helm of Afternoon 5:

“I’m still stunned. The news happened to me between head and neck. I feel confused and happy, but also a little agitated. I enter a work context that has already started, I don’t know anyone e replace Barbara d’Urso it’s a big responsibility“.

Regarding the contents of the broadcast, which will be partially modified and renewed due to the absence of the conductor from Campania, Simona Branchetti it did not want to unbalance, limiting itself to anticipating that it will give ample space to current events without exaggerating:

“There will be ample room for chronicle And actuality, even with the lightness of the television afternoon “.

There Journalist of the TG5, however, he did not hide the fact that he was very happy for this important step in his career. Clearly for her it is also a test that, if passed, could confirm her in this role also in the future:

“I hope this trail of happiness professional continue to follow me “.

It might interest you: Simona Ventura is running out of food supplies