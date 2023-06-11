30-year-old Simona was very happy after the birth of her first child. Together with her husband, she enjoyed her happy daughter to the fullest. Until the brand new parents discovered after five months that their daughter had a rare brain defect. She died a month later. Simona shares videos on TikTok about her farewell and grieving process. “My TikTok account is hopefully a place for recognition. Unfortunately, there are many more parents who have to miss their child.”

After an eight-year relationship, Simona Cesarano and her husband had their first child together. They had just bought a new house and were ready to start a family. A baby was greatly desired and that is why the first months with their daughter flew by. Everything seemed to go well. She developed normally, rolled over, recognized her parents, smiled at them and above all was always cheerful. Until Simona and her husband ended up in a nightmare from one day to the next: their daughter turned out to be terminally ill and didn't have long to live.

Seriously ill

After the baby was collected from grandpa and grandma by Simona’s husband, things went wrong. ,, She started to cry, which was palpable to the marrow and bone. I immediately ran upstairs, because I did not recognize this cry and found her blue and cramped in bed,” says Simona. “She wasn’t breathing well anymore. We immediately went to the hospital by ambulance.”

In the Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital it turned out that Simona’s daughter had the most severe form of Lissencephaly had. This is a rare congenital predisposition disorder, the literal translation of which is ‘smooth brain’. The cerebral cortex is then constructed in an incorrect way. In the case of Simona’s daughter, the whole thing was smooth. This already happens during conception and, unfortunately, has never emerged during pregnancy, due to its rarity.

Due to the condition, no connection is made between the cerebral cortex and the brain. As a result, very violent epileptic seizures constantly occur. Simona’s daughter had one every other second.

roller coaster

From that moment on, the life of Simona and her family became a rollercoaster. "We didn't leave her alone for a moment after that. It was a very difficult and uncertain period, during which our daughter had constant epileptic seizures and was in hospital." Simona says that there are children who grow older with Lissencephaly, but that this did not apply to their daughter. She died five weeks later. Fortunately, even in the hospital, she was able to show her cheerful sides. But that made it very double."

Simona was already active on TikTok and mainly made humorous videos. “At one point I thought: why hide what happened? Death is also part of life, no matter how painful it is.” And so she decided to get one video in which she talks about the loss of her daughter. More videos followed, in which she takes her followers through her grieving process.

Way of mourning

Simona sees making TikTok videos about the loss of her daughter as a way of grieving. "It is an outlet. I fell into a black hole when I lost my daughter. Making videos is a way of remembering for me. In addition, my TikTok account has become a place of great recognition. I am not the only one nor the last to lose his or her child. Most people are spared this loss, but unfortunately for too many people this unnatural loss is part of life."

To this day, Simona receives hundreds of responses to her videos on TikTok ,, I mainly receive a lot of support and understanding. With my videos I really want to say: talk about it. There are more people who have to miss a child. It’s terrible for everyone, but it would be nice if it became more negotiable and the taboo that rests on this could be broken. That is what I hope to achieve.”