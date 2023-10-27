Rome – Simon Zhu, a 22-year-old German violinist, won the international Paganini Prize which ended this evening in Genoa. Second place went to Jingzhi Zhang, a 22-year-old Chinese, and third place went to Qingzhu Wang, a 22-year-old Chinese.

The first place winner will receive a compensation of 30,000 euros and will have the privilege of being able to play the Cannone, the legendary Guarneri del Gesù which belonged to Paganini. The jury led by the great violinist Salvatore Accardo he decided after a long discussion.