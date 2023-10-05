Certain teammates always attract problems. As if they were magnetic forces endowed with a soul. You can relax next to them because there is the certainty that if something bad happens to the wall, they will take the brunt of it. Always. Good because they will receive the impact of a stone block on their helmet; good because they will accidentally throw it on their partner’s head. The British Simon Yates may have just become the most recurring and famous example of jinx in the history of mountaineering: recently his life has once again made the headlines of the British media.

Simon Yates will always be associated with Joe Simpson, both protagonists of the epic that they suffered in 1985 on the Siula Grande, a Peruvian mountain that came close to devouring them. In reality, not the mountain but the story itself, internally devoured Simon Yates, forever known as ‘the man who cut the rope’ and sent his partner Simpson to the bottom of a crevice. Miraculously alive, the latter managed to escape from the ice tomb, crawled to the base camp and became rich by recounting his tremendous experience in the book titled Touching the void.

Yates only lost with that story: almost everyone preferred to blame him for using the knife, without caring about a detail: the man chose not to abandon Simpson, who had suffered a broken knee during the descent, to his fate. In helping Simpson, he was so generous as to endanger his own life. However, no one would have been able to devise a fiction as improbable as the one that followed. Yates had to tie his companion with his ropes and take him down through the thick fog along the snow slopes through which they sought to escape from the mountain. Simpson did not notice that the slope ended in a cut and fell into the void, hanging from a rope attached to Yates’s harness, who, sitting on a steep slope of unstable snow and struggling not to give way, finally understood that he was trapped in a dilemma. Finally, after a grueling fight, he had to recognize that Simpson was an anchor that would drag them both to their deaths. And he cut the rope with a clean cut.

Simpson and Yates, more casual teammates than friends, never climbed together again. In fact, years later Simpson left the mountains to continue his writing career, while Yates never gave up his vocation. They were able to reconcile in 2003, when Touching the void It was also released as a film. But with the wounds open and festering again, Yates was convinced that, once again, he looked like the bad guy. And he didn’t forgive Simpson.

Last July, at 60 years old, Simon Yates headed towards Patkhor (6,083 m, Pamir) to open a new alpine-style itinerary along its northern face. His rope partner would be Mick Fowler, 67 years old, two Golden Ice Axes in his showcases and one of the most prolific mountaineers that exist despite his job as tax inspector that only left him one month a year to go on expeditions. …until he recently retired. Shortly after setting foot in Tajikistan, the British couple settled at the foot of their mountain, ate freeze-dried food for dinner, and the next morning, sick, they discovered that half of their food was expired.

Despite the mistake, they decided to ration their food and continue up the mountain. Near the top, bad weather forced them to abandon, thus beginning a series of manufactured rappels on the ice of the wall. In order not to abandon ice screws during each rappel, a brilliant Russian mountaineer named Abalakov, named Vitali, invented a simple trick: make a bridge in the ice with the help of the screws and pass a cord over there from which he can rappel down. . Interestingly, Vitali’s brother, Evgeni, was the first to reach the summit of Pakthor in 1946… If the ice is solid, the anchorage is most reliable. Prudence dictates that, just in case, the anchor remains connected to a reinforcement screw until the first one completes its descent.

But both Englishmen, tired, hungry and less focused than they should, forgot to adopt the aforementioned caution. As soon as Yates hung on, the ice gave way and he flew away: “I told myself, that’s it, I’m leaving, it’s over,” he admitted to the Times. He fell 100 meters, hitting violently down a slope until he ended up on a snowy terrace. Fowler found him some time later: he had 5 broken ribs and three crushed vertebrae, the medical report would confirm. Suddenly, in reverse of what had happened in 1985, Yates found himself dependent on Fowler. And he managed to help him and together they reached the base camp, where Yates sank definitively: he could not take another step, exhausted, in pain and at the limit of his resistance.

Via satellite, Fowler managed to request help, but there are no rescue helicopters in Tajikistan, only old devices purchased from the defunct Soviet Union, monsters as gigantic as they are unreliable. But they both waited two days, begging for a miracle, two days sharing the same sleeping bag and with nothing to put in their mouths. On the third day, Fowler decided to go down and ask for help and after four hours of walking he found the rescue team: two people with a tent and some food. After feeding, Yates managed to stand up. They would still have to walk three days until they found the vehicle that took them to a hospital. They would arrive there like two ghosts, having eaten practically nothing in six days. Fowler and Yates, friends since their youth, had not climbed together for 25 years. Fowler represents reliability: it is very rare that he returns from an expedition without a success. More modest, Yates will forever be portrayed as the feeder of Alpine epics.

