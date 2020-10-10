Commotion at the Giro d’Italia when the positive for COVID-19 of the British Simon Yates was known. The Mitchelton-Scott rider was forced to withdraw from the race after knowing his positive. Its about first runner to test positive on a ‘big’ after the Tour de France developed and could end without a single case among the peloton. The rest of his teammates in the Australian structure have tested negative and will continue in the race, but as a precautionary measure they will undergo further tests in the coming days.

Simon Yates, winner of the 2018 Vuelta, was one of the favorites of this Giro. According to sources from his team, the British developed very mild symptoms this Friday. “The medical team immediately requested a rapid test that indicated a positive result,” they assured from their team. A second test, RT-PCR later confirmed the positive and was then isolated in his room to be transferred by an ambulance to start his quarantine period.

“Simon showed a slightly high temperature on Friday night during our routine temperature checks, which are carried out three times a day during the course of the Giro d’Italia, “explains Dr. Matteo Beltemacchi, a physician on the team. He continued:” Simon’s health continues to be our main concern and, fortunately, his symptoms remain very mild and otherwise in good health. We want to thank RCS for their support in organizing the rapid tests and their transportation. “

Finally, he confirmed that the rest of the team members have tested negative: “All other riders and staff have tested negative and have been cleared to continue the race, But as a precautionary measure, we will monitor the situation closely and undergo further tests in the coming days. “